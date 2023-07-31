Letters to The Editor — July 31, 2023

July 31, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 30, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Politics and Manipur

The Manipur issue can see resolution if political parties are willing to restore peace and are sincere. Both the ruling and Opposition parties should stop their blame games and do everything possible to restore amity. Parties need to realise that their vote bank politics will not yield positive results all the time.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Double edged

Human challenge studies are double-edged and must be subject to high ethical and scientific standards (‘FAQ’ page, July 30). These studies involve intentional infection of research participants to pathogens. But they can result in considerable benefits to public health especially in vaccine development. Conversely, they can cause harm to the participants, as in the case of the yellow fever studies. The ICMR is on the right track in putting up the policy statement for public consultation as it is important for such studies to be accepted in communities where they are done.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

At Barbados

India’s loss to the West Indies in the rain-hit second ODI at Barbados has exposed the chinks in its batting armour. Barring Ishan Kishan, who made a fighting half-century, the other batsmen fell like ninepins. Sanju Samson, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya struggled with the rising ball and could not measure up to the Calypso spinners. India rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose presence could have altered the outcome.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

