Letters to the Editor — July 31, 2021

Intentional act

The murder of an Additional Sessions judge in Dhanbad in broad daylight strikes at the root of democracy (Page 1, July 30). It is another instance of judicial officers facing grave threats, attacks and allurements for handling cases with political dimensions or wider ramifications. It is an irony that security for judicial officers is unsatisfactory and that they have to rely on the executive and law enforcement machinery.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The citizen’s last bastion of hope rests with the judiciary. The role of judges is even more crucial in the India of today. The incident is a threat to the independence of our judiciary. If we cannot protect our judges, then how can we protect our democracy?

Pankhuri Kaushik,

Karnal, Haryana

The main blame for failure of justice lies with the illegal and impermissible political pressure on investigation and prosecution. Press reports point to such possibilities in the present case also. Is it whither our law and order system? The only solace this time is the suo motu intervention by the higher judiciary.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Education in Japan

As a student of Class 12, I felt I have done nothing in my school life after reading the article, “Japanese education spells holistic development” ((Editorial page, July 29). I have not even planted a tree on my own when, in contrast, Japanese primary students spend quality time with nature and have a nature notebook. Moral education is very important but in our country, teachers cover the subject more out of a necessity to cover the syllabus. The Government needs to make changes to the education policy.

P.S. Rajagopal,

Chennai