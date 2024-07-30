Letters to The Editor — July 30, 2024

Accident in Delhi

The accident in the basement of a building in Delhi, where three IAS aspirants lost their lives, is really shocking (“Two arrested a day after three IAS aspirants drown in Delhi basement”, July 29). No amount of compensation will compensate for the loss and trauma the families are undergoing.

There need to be safety audits of all buildings. A vigilant public and media must report any violation of norms.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

The case is a serious matter as the unregulated growth of coaching centres is leading to the flouting of building rules and regulations. These centres also collect exorbitant amounts of money and offer aspirants minimal facilities in return. Aspirants need safe facilities with a proper teacher-student ratio. There should be regular checks.

Cijo Joseph,

Kozha, Kottayam, Kerala

The accident highlights the dangers unscrupulous businesses pose. One wonders how many other unsafe buildings exist.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

NITI Aayog meet

The decision by the leaders of some Opposition-ruled States and Union Territories to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting was undemocratic and a sign of their sheer political obduracy. Making insinuations about the functioning of the institution without attending its meeting is unfortunate.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

