Letters to the Editor — July 30, 2021

30 July 2021 00:02 IST

Opposition unity

A grand alliance of Opposition parties is a failed experiment and there is no perceptible evidence that the political scenario has turned propitious for the birth of its new avatar (Page 1, “United opposition can make a difference in 6 months: Mamata”, July 29). It is amusing that a regional leader who has the dubious record of denying political space to opponents in her fiefdom, has chosen to don the mantle of democracy’s saviour. The clash of political ambition among Opposition leaders and the mismatch between parochial goals and national interest are formidable barriers to building an alliance against the BJP. Slogans like ‘Modi versus India’ reflect Mamata Banerjee’s poverty of imagination and political shortsightedness. It takes moral capital and not political animosity to galvanise a national anti-Modi wave.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Language switch

It was heart-warming to read the report, “CJI switches to Telugu to ensure peace between couple” (Inside pages, July 29). It is time that the top court as well as the other courts considered appointing official translators to help in such cases. Given how language is being used a weapon in politics, this report is a fine lesson to understand that language is just a means of communication to achieve a beneficial end for all concerned.

V.V. Koushik,

Chennai