Letters to The Editor — July 3, 2024

The return of debate

It was a pleasant revelation for those who believe in democracy to see such poise and forbearance in our legislators across both sides of the aisle in Parliament. A stronger Opposition seems to have found its lost voice. The government is perhaps discovering the value of debate, which it had mislaid in a hubris of its brute numbers. The Speakers in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha too, in a significant departure, showcased their real role, that of a moderator, to further the essence of parliamentary democracy. There was debate and a willingness to listen. The onus is on the government and the Opposition to perpetuate this democratic ethos.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The heated debates on the floor of the Houses were riveting and have ignited the proper working of Parliament. Judging by the Opposition’s attitude, things seem to be moving the right way after a decade. Debate and healthy discussions will benefit the people.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Medha Patkar’s conviction

It is sad that Medha Patkar, an icon for tribal rights, has been sentenced to five months simple imprisonment for making certain remarks against the The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena. It was only recently that the same L-G had granted sanction to prosecute renowned author Arundhati Roy, under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for having called for an independent Kashmir. Since 2014, instances of civil and social rights activists who have been critical of the BJP government being targeted have multiplied. In fact, the Supreme Court of India pulled up former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for misusing the defamation law. Taking a cue from this, the ruling party at the Centre should develop a thick skin. Politicians should vindicate their points of view in public and should not use courts to settle political scores and stifle criticism. In any democratic society, there should be space for dissent. Otherwise, we would be heading towards an authoritarian state.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

