Letters to the Editor - July 3, 2019

By a thread

Karnataka is in for a political crisis. The manner in which the Indian National Congress is crumbling in Karnataka also sends an ominous signal to the dwindling strength of the JD(S) coalition in the Legislative Assembly. It appears as if the Congress is obsessed in convincing its president to withdraw his resignation threat rather than being concerned about the political crisis that is slowly enveloping the State, a political development that the Bharatiya Janata Party is sure to take full advantage of (Page 1, “Coalition govt. shaken as two Cong. MLAs quit in Karnataka”, July 2).

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

The coalition government seems to be existing on a day -to-day basis with the result that governance has taken a back seat. With the attention of the government now focussed on fire-fighting and saving the government to live another day, how long will the circus go on? It might be advisable to go in for a fresh election.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Free Metro rides

Why should women alone reap the benefits of what seems to be an appeasement tactic by the Delhi government? What about students, senior citizens and the differently abled? Don’t they deserve a free ride too? Government subsidies and discounts on tickets to women might be a better way to go about it (OpEd page, July 2).

Kshitij Mani Tripathi,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Path to progress

The plight of Muslims has no relation with the issues projected in the article, “Taking firm steps to emancipation” (Editorial page, June 27). The issues that Muslims face are the same as that of any marginalised community in India. On the hijab, wearing it cannot be called a negative freedom as it harms none. As far as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is concerned, not even 1% of the Muslim community is aware of its existence. The needs of Muslims pertain to security, education, employment and health care.

Nadira Khan,

Koraput, Odisha

I am in complete agreement with the point that the cause of backwardness is the lack of education and opportunities. No one is forced to wear the hijab; it does not cause any harm to others, nor does it influence others towards any evil action. On the inheritance law, Islam is the only religion which allows a double share for women. It is not Sharia laws that come in the way of progress of Muslims but their lack of academic opportunities.

Dr. Thahira Iqbal,

Chennai

The article rightly argues about Muslims being victims of ‘vote bank politics’, but offers no solution for the present condition of the community. Abandoning the Sharia law or banning the burqa may not provide substantial changes in underlying concerns such as a lack of representation in legislative-executive bodies, rising numbers in incarceration and the high level of poverty. These are issues that need to be addressed through education and community level programmes. Muslims in southern India are in a better position than those in the north. It is to be noted that in South India, though labelled as being conservative, there is much better progress than the rest of India in terms of literacy, community efforts and political awareness. The community faces many challenges, but banning the burqa is not a solution.

Ahmad Hussain,

Mangaluru

The writer’s appeal to the Muslim community to stop conflating regressive practices as an essential component of its faith cannot be brushed aside as unsolicited advice or unwarranted interference in its internal matters. What he leaves unstated, however, holds the key to the Muslim community’s emancipation from its sense of victimhood which appears to be more self-inflicted than the result of state oppression. Muslims don’t need opportunistic political patrons who have a vested interest in keeping them backward. The community badly needs responsible interlocutors from within its fold who can responsibly articulate the community’s aspirations and empower it to tap into the opportunities provided by a democratic secular society without falling into the entitlement trap.

The ‘Kerala model’ with its focus on the educational advancement of the community, especially of women, is the gateway to the community’s socio-economic progress.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

No thought

There is water scarcity and there is scant common sense too as far as city planning is concerned. This is evident following the short bursts of rain that Chennai has had since June-end. Exponential amounts of money are being spent on storm water drains, pavement makeovers, concrete road medians and flyovers with absolutely no attention being paid to the possibility of using these facilities to channelise rainwater run-off. The newly laid storm water drains seem to have been executed in great haste. The pits are now filled with tar and bitumen after the roads have been relaid, preventing percolation.

Pavements and concrete medians have been laid on all arterial roads without ensuring the harvesting of rainwater. No facility seems to exist to harvest the large volume of rainwater that runs off these ugly concrete structures.

Spirited public opinion must be mobilised before the government embarks on projects with blinkered vision.

Anand Aravamudhan,

Chennai