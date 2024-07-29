ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — July 29, 2024
Published - July 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

Shed bias

While the Prime Minster’s clarion call to all States to pool in their efforts for the overall growth of the country and the economy was in the right direction, what has always stuck out like a sore thumb is the clear discrimination shown by the government against the States that are not ruled by the BJP. Be it budgetary allocations or grants for calamities, the Centre’s attitude has been partisan. That as many as 10 States and Union Territories chose to skip the meeting (Page 1, “At NITI meet, PM calls for combined efforts of all states”, July 28) is evidence of this. If the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is to be achieved, the government must shed its bias.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The first medal

Manu Bhaker has erased the disappointment she faced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Now with India’s first medal, she can be proud.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

