GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — July 29, 2024
Premium

Published - July 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

Shed bias

While the Prime Minster’s clarion call to all States to pool in their efforts for the overall growth of the country and the economy was in the right direction, what has always stuck out like a sore thumb is the clear discrimination shown by the government against the States that are not ruled by the BJP. Be it budgetary allocations or grants for calamities, the Centre’s attitude has been partisan. That as many as 10 States and Union Territories chose to skip the meeting (Page 1, “At NITI meet, PM calls for combined efforts of all states”, July 28) is evidence of this. If the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is to be achieved, the government must shed its bias.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The first medal

Manu Bhaker has erased the disappointment she faced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Now with India’s first medal, she can be proud.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.