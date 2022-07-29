Letters to the Editor — July 29, 2022

Breakfast scheme

The new scheme in Tamil Nadu to provide breakfast in government primary schools will definitely help most schoolchildren. That it will complement the free noon meal scheme is a boon to many parents. However, going by visuals shown on television, it is obvious that serving the food hygienically needs to be stressed. School authorities should also make the necessary arrangements so that the food is cooked and served hygienically.

Fiona Waltair,

Chennai

The noon meal scheme ensured that many children went to school. The breakfast scheme will only boost educational goals. This is one scheme which should serve as an example to the rest of India to aid education.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

Monsoon session

It is unfortunate that the monsoon session of Parliament is witnessing persistent sloganeering and acrimonious scenes, also leading to the suspension of various Opposition MPs. The overall behaviour of MPs inside the august Houses is not adding to their dignity and stature. It would be ideal if the Government puts in place a robust framework to ensure seamless cooperation between the Government and the Opposition.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai