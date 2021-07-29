Letters to the Editor — July 29, 2021

29 July 2021 00:02 IST

New Chief Minister

The appointment of Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, has at last ended the animated suspense over the appointment of the successor to B.S. Yediyurappa, the tallest leader in Karnataka, who was instrumental in the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government by engineering resignations of Congress MLAs (Page 1, “Basavaraj Bommai will be new Karnataka CM”, July 28). With Mr. Bommai’s appointment, and as a loyalist of Mr. Yediyurappa, the BJP high command has made sure that the influence of the former leader remains and that the Lingayat community is not antagonised. One hopes that the shadow of corruption does not stalk Mr. Bommai, and that he certainly does not stoop low in the future to dislodge a government, as his predecessor did.

M.Y. Shariff, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The “prudent” decision in selecting another Lingayat as the Chief Minister is based on two critical aspects — let the Chief Minister be a familiar face in the political circle and as a consensus candidate to prevent any disintegration, and to preserve the Lingayat vote bank. The “non-selection” of a family member of Mr. Yediyurappa is politically correct and will enhance the image of the party in Karnataka. Hopefully, Mr. Yediyurappa, this time, will not launch a new party to the discomfort of the BJP.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Contrary to speculation that the BJP would spring a surprise, the party seems to have played it safe. Mr. Bommai appears to be a moderate face not known to take a hardline stance and an amenable man across party lines. His experience in handling diverse portfolios should stand him in good stead. It is heartening that the new Chief Minister has vowed to ensure a pro-people administration and improve the State’s finances as his priorities.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Vaccinating children

With several health experts raising the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, and having the potential to target children, the assurance by the Union Health Minister that vaccination for the 12-18 group may begin by August is welcome ( Page 1,“Jabs for children as early as August”, July 28). Although the indigenously developed Covaxin and ZyCoV-D are being considered, the Government should add the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have been given emergency approval for use in children, to the list. Paediatric clinical trials require more meticulous planning regarding the protocols employed, study of the immune response of the vaccines in children, narrowing down on the appropriate dose, the number of doses, interval between doses, and related safety aspects.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Follow the Dutch

Heavy rains and floods as events have existed at all times, but their causing extensive damage of late is disturbing (OpEd page, “Let's make room for the river”, July 28).

The mad world racing toward development and encroaching on every inch of space available is certainly one of the main reasons. With trees felled, land occupied and rivers not finding a place to flow, there is bound to be damage. The Dutch mantra, “live with water and build with nature”, needs to be examined closely. Extreme weather events are not a sudden occurrence. Global warming is a clear warning that the solutions lie in identifying the root of the issue. There needs to be a balance between development and great respect for nature.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The RE

The Readers’ Editor column in The Hindu is a unique feature in the history of the print media in the country. Though many newspapers publish letters from readers, there is hardly any interaction beyond that between readers and editorial staff. The Hindu changed it all. Mr. A.S. Pannerselvan has invited me twice for an interaction — an open house at Hyderabad and the second as a virtual meet. His long innings as Readers’ Editor has been a fruitful and successful one. He has brought his wide experience to the profession. Whatever may be the comments from the readers, they are all constructive criticism.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana