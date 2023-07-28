Letters to The Editor — July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Break the silence

The media is replete with happenings in the State of Manipur. The whole country is aware of the sad state of affairs and hopes that the Prime Minister makes a detailed statement in Parliament on what has become a very sensitive and sticky issue. Country before self, Mr. Prime Minister.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Switch them off

I write this letter as a retired teacher. UNESCO ‘endorsing the banning of smartphones in schools’ (Inside pages, July 27) should be extended to homes as well. Children with a mobile in hand is becoming a household problem as mobiles rule the roost. Parents should take the initiative to disengage children from mobiles. For this they should prove to be role models first.

T. Michael Joseph,

Karaikal

It should not be forgotten that but for smartphones, education would have been near impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution now is supervised learning using smartphones. Teachers need to be sensitised on the proper use of smartphones as they are devices that increase personal productivity much like personal computers did when they were introduced.

P. Radhakrishnan,

Coimbatore

Learning, especially in the early years of schooling needs to be done with proper classroom interaction, where teachers engage students in constructive ways. Face to face physical interactions are essential for overall physical and mental development. The use of smartphones and digital technology can begin only in the senior-level classes.

Anchearil Skaria Sebastian,

Kanjoor, Kerala

This is an age where children ask for smartphones like they demand their favourite foods. Unchecked screen time affects their well-being. Schools need to make children aware of responsible use of digital technology.

Dev Pradhan,

Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Such a ban will make a lot of sense as it will augment academic learning and protect children from cyberbullying. According to a study by researchers at the University of Texas, when schools prohibit smartphones inside the classroom, grades quickly improve on the whole. Scientists continue to warn about the dangers of children spending hours looking at a mobile screen.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai