Letters to the Editor — July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 00:24 IST

Court on poll freebies

At a time when freebies have been playing a growing and prominent role in electoral politics, the Supreme Court’s pointed question on whether these promises can be curbed is pertinent (Page 1, “Can promises of ‘irrational’ poll freebies be curbed, SC asks govt.”, July 27). Despite being aware of the fact that freebies promised during elections cause an additional burden to the exchequer, political parties have been competing with each other in announcing unsustainable and irrational freebies to woo the voters. In their competitive outbidding, political parties do not look beyond the elections as what matters is coming to or retaining power at any cost. In their quest for power, they never think about the financial viability of such promises. Further, the distribution of freebies for votes has vitiated the need for conducting free and fair elections. It is time the Government and the Election Commission of India take the necessary steps to correct the situation.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The Supreme Court of India flagging the issue as ‘serious’ is not only justifiable but also the need of the hour. It goes without saying that freebies are a form of bribery and enticement, undermining the fairness of the democratic process. Unambiguous guidelines need to be laid down, and strict compliance with such guidelines ensured in the interests of all concerned.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Corrections and Clarifications — July 28, 2022

*In the story titled “India adds five more Ramsar sites” (July 27, 2022), a sentence read: “Until 1981, India had 41 Ramsar sites though the last decade has seen the sharpest rise —13 — in designating new sites.” It should be recast to say: “Until 2012, India had 26 Ramsar sites though the last decade has seen the sharpest rise — 28 — in designating new sites.”

Chennai and Olympiad

Holding the Chess Olympiad in India is in itself a moment of triumph. And, Chennai is India’s chess hub. Though the game does not involve any physical prowess, it is still considered the ‘gymnasium of the mind.’ And it sure entails dexterity.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai