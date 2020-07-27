Letters to the Editor — July 27, 2020

Veda Nilayam

The Tamil Nadu government’s move to take possession of ‘Veda Nilayam’, the Poes Garden residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is unjustifiable and an exercise of callous authority (Tamil Nadu, “Information dept. takes possession of Jaya’s residence”, July 26). It was only recently that the Madras High Court recognised her niece and nephew as legal heirs. While normal life remains paralysed with the onslaught of the novel coronavirus (Page 1, “Tamil Nadu’s case count crosses two-lakh mark”, July 26), and its containment and treatment of patients still poses a grave challenge, the move by the government is ugly and murky. If the intention is to have a memorial, why cannot it located on the outskirts of the city, and using party funds?

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

The report, “Over 8,000 books among Jayalalithaa’s moveable assets” (Tamil Nadu, July 26), supports what was known about the former Chief Minister —that she was well-read. Perhaps the gift the present Tamil Nadu government can give its people is to donate the 8,376 books to Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. It will be a value-addition to a library that has books from leading publishers across the world.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Wheels of justice

Justice delayed is justice denied which is well known in judicial circles has proved otherwise in the recent judgment by a local court in Mathura, convicting 11 policemen, including a former DSP, for the murder of ‘Raja’ Man Singh, the then titular head of the erstwhile princely State of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, in 1985. Had it not been for media reports, the case would have erased from public memory. One is at sea why this case dragged on for over three decades. Nevertheless, the historical verdict still revives faith in the judiciary.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Made in Tamil Nadu

Indian-made writing instruments and pens may lack the brand power of a Montblanc or a Sheaffer, but for those who are committed to the art of writing, handmade fountain pens, from India, are a more powerful calling card (‘Sport/Life’ page, “The man who re-wrote his future with a fountain pen”, July 26). It is good that the entrepreneur mentioned in the report has done his research well and the product is making the cut across the world. Putting pen to paper and composing something is a gratifying feeling in itself. And if you have a fountain pen in your hand, it is no exaggeration to say that thoughts flow with ease. Writing with a fountain pen is a milestone one should cross in life, and I hope children realise this. It was famous British writer Fennel Hudson who said: “A pen transmits the voice of the soul.”

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

New trophy

It is interesting to note that the “Richards-Botham Trophy” will replace the “Wisden Trophy” when the West Indies play England in the next Test series (‘Sport/Life’ page, July 25). The West Indies legendary batsman (Richards), and an exemplary England all-rounder (Botham) have carved a niche for themselves in the gentleman’s game. Besides their cricketing acumen, their camaraderie is striking. The trophy should conjure up the exploits of these greats on the field, especially when Richards was in flow and two eyes were not enough to enjoy his batting.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai