Letters to The Editor — July 26, 2024
Published - July 26, 2024 12:24 am IST

The Budget

The Finance Minister may issue rebuttals, but the facts stare at your face. It is not a people-friendly Budget but a Budget for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s friends. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, coalition partners of the ruling BJP-led government have got the most allocations.

While Bihar received almost ₹59,000 crore, Andhra Pradesh got ₹15,000 crore for developing its capital Amaravati. What is it that the other States got? Therefore, the protests by the Opposition are more than justified. They are looked at not as the Opposition but as opponents. This kind of lopsided dispensation and development is not conducive to the federal character of India. It is a poor Budget and not a poor man’s budget.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

C.T. Kurien

As a student in Madras Christian College in the 1970s, I remember Professor C.T. Kurien as a great scholar and humble being.

He was seen riding a bicycle on campus. Prof. Kurien went out of his way to help many a needy student. He judged a learner not by marks alone but also by his economic status.

S. Swaminathan,

Mysuru

