Letters to The Editor — July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 25, 2023 11:05 pm IST

Politics over Manipur

It is unfortunate that the Opposition is still insisting on the Prime Minister’s suo motu statement on Manipur as a precondition to join a discussion on Manipur. No doubt, the long silence on the part of the Prime Minister, broken following a very disturbing incident, is unacceptable. Public perception is that the State and central governments failed in maintaining peace, law and order.

The national and the regional media have been bringing out the horror stories every day. Convening a House session and conducting a threadbare discussion are of paramount relevance. The unfortunate stand of the Opposition lies in its stubbornness in having a statement by the Prime Minister, especially when the Home Minister agreed to initiate the discussion. The Opposition should accept the Home Minister’s request and enable a suitable atmosphere within the House to hold a discussion. If it is not satisfied with the result, it can demand the Prime Minister’s intervention.

P.R.V. Raja,

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandalam, Kerala

Israel Bill

The Bill approved by the Parliament of Israel to limit the power of the country’s Supreme Court will spell doom more for the people than the judiciary (Page 1, July 25). In any country, its top judiciary spells the last window of hope for its people. Any law to curb the reach of its Supreme Court is condemnable. If there is no rule by law, there will be no rule of law. Very recently, the National Assembly of Pakistan also attempted to go the Israeli way. Sad indeed.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT