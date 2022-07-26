Letters to the Editor — July 26, 2022

Climate concerns

In his address to the nation on the eve of demitting office, it is quite laudable that former President Ram Nath Kovind made a fervent appeal to the citizens of India to protect the environment (Page 1, July 25). Mr. Kovind’s expression of climate concerns should help give impetus to strategies in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change. It cannot be reiterated that a number of international agencies have repeatedly warned of serious global changes due to climate change.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

New beginning

While one cannot minimise the significance of a woman belonging to the tribal community being elected as the 15th President of India, it would be too much to expect a world of change in the life of tribals and their securing a just place in society. Our country has seen countless struggles by many women leaders for improving the lot of tribals and against their displacement. Therefore, what the situation calls for is a strong tribal movement which the Government should not suppress, but support. One hopes this will happen with the election of Droupadi Murmu.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Champion athlete

There is no doubt that Neeraj Chopra has turned out to be India’s most consistent athlete in the past few years (‘Sport’ page, “Olympic champ Neeraj makes history with javelin silver”, July 25). Despite a lone medal, there is much promise as far as the future of Indian athletics is concerned.

Vinod Dewasi,

Bilara, Jodhpur, Rajasthan