Letters to the Editor — July 26, 2021

26 July 2021 00:02 IST

Vaccination drive

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is spot on when he says that the private sector is lagging behind in the vaccination drive. This is a national health emergency, with the responsibility resting with one and all. A gigantic process needs total commitment and a strong determined focus. The private sector would do well in assisting the nation in vaccination. Though December is still some distance away, all-out efforts in vaccination are the only ray of hope.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Pass percentage rate

Should we feel elated over the astronomical examination pass percentage rate, especially in the Kerala school final examinations and also in the ISCE and ISC exams? In the 1980s, the pass percentage for Class 10 was between 40% and 50%, and for the pre-degree and degree examinations it was even less. Are we to surmise that present day students are more intelligent and far smarter than their counterparts of those days? Or is it just that the valuation process is largely liberal?

The stupendous rate of pass percentage may help the weaker students but one wonders how the students with calibre will feel.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

A reckless stand

The protests in some parts of the West and also in Australia against lockdown restrictions are baffling. Do citizens in these countries not know that the novel coronavirus is still there? And that the respective governments have their well-being as top priority? Back in India, lockdown measures have certainly been taken by the people in their stride.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Silver at Tokyo

Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics is worth its weight in gold. Considering the fact that a medal in weightlifting has come years after Karnam Malleswari won a bronze, this is indeed a great achievement by any yardstick.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru