Letters to The Editor — July 25, 2024

Union Budget

The Budget does have some trace of political optics. Though the tax regime does give some relief to the tax-payer, the question remains whether the new tax regime encourages the ‘saving tendency’, as in the old regime where savings did occupy a good space. It is an undeniable fact that savings are a must for a robust economy.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

In a visual nutshell

The Budget issue (July 23) was a treat with its detailed analysis on the pros and cons of the Union Budget. But the one thing that caught my attention on opening The Hindu in the morning was the lead cartoon. In his uncanny whimsical manner in depicting political characters, the visualiser has brought out the feelings of the common man on the Union Budget.

Saravanan Krubapuri,

Chennai

In the jungle of write-ups and dry statistics, peppered with reactions from industry leaders showering praises on the Budget, most of which are presumptuous anyway, it were the cartoons that came as a breath of fresh air. While each one of these cartoons deserves praise for its message and artistry, the pocket cartoon (‘Social sector’ page, Page 7) deserves special mention.

P.S. Lourdenadhan,

Bengaluru

Despite all the analyses, it was the pocket cartoons that succeeded in effectively conveying the concerns of the general public and the youth. The cartoonist deserves much praise.

Jiji Panicker K.,

Angadickal, Alappuzha, Kerala

More than the write-ups, your cartoons conveyed the pith and the substance of the Budget. You proved that a picture is worth a thousand words.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

C.T. Kurien

Professor C.T. Kurien was a legend who was productively invested in so many students, especially the poor and the marginalised from rural India. Though an alumni of the Madras Christian College (MCC), but not his student, I am one of many who admired him. Alumni, even today, shower praise on him for his contributions to the cause of India’s speedy development. It was the first Indian Principal of MCC, Chandran Devanesan, hailing from then rustic Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu, who recognised the spark in this great intellectual — as one eager to improve the lot of the toiling masses.

Albert Devakaram,

Chennai