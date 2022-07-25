Letters to the Editor — July 25, 2022

President’s advice

It has become a ritual for all outgoing Presidents to address the people about their tenure in office (Inside pages, “Rise above partisan politics: Kovind”, July 24). It is unfortunate that it is only at this moment that there is candid talk by the President — i.e., the need for good governance, national integrity, curbing political corruption, ensuring the efficiency of the bureaucracy and justice system, political accountability, etc. It is equally unfortunate that there has hardly been any President of late who red flags issues while in office. Is this the result of political compulsions?

The perception, therefore, is of the Rashtrapathi being a “puppet President” or a “rubber stamp President”. The President needs to have and make his or her voice heard.

Murty K.S.V.S.N.,

China Waltair, Visakhapatnam

It has become near customary for the outgoing President to deliver a sermon at the time of laying down office. Of course, the advice, the ‘interest of the nation remains our top priority’, is to be emulated by all the citizens. One waits to see whether Ms. Droupadi Murmu will make her presence felt and be a voice of sage advice, especially as far as the political class is concerned.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

President Ram Nath Kovind has advised MPs about Gandhian methods while exercising their rights of debate and dissent. However, the fact is that there has hardly been proper discussion and debate in Parliament on many important issues.

There have been many moments that are sure to have pained the outgoing President.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

President Kovind has talked about a ‘nation first’ attitude. Unfortunately, for the political class, it is party politics first and nation second. In a democracy, the fight should be in a dignified way, respecting democratic values, and being answerable to the people. Even members in the House of Elders do not seem to be performing their duties with perfection.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

It is true that Parliament is the “Temple of Democracy”, where MPs are to reflect the will of the people who elected them. However, in reality, most of our elected representatives seem to be concerned more about their welfare, with not much thought given to the sufferings of the common man. Will the well-meaning advice of the outgoing President have any effect?

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

CJI on the media

It is significant that the Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, has been emphatic in calling out the faults in the media and on its running “kangaroo courts” (Inside pages, “Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI Ramana”, July 24). Many anchors on television and on prime time television shout their lungs out to make out a case for the powers that be, unabashedly betraying their political leanings. Many watch such biased debates not for enlightenment, but for entertainment.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The CJI has very rightly said that the media has breached its responsibility, taking democracy two steps backwards. There are many channels that toe the Government line, which is reprehensible.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The CJI has spoken the truth. Most TV channels subject viewers to half-baked debates on sensitive issues in the name of freedom of expression. It is an open secret that many channels, and even some newspapers, are backed by the political class to propagate their agendas. I am afraid that murkier days lie ahead. .

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Hyderabad

Most news programmes are like court trials. Anchors become judges and stridently provoke the guests appearing on these shows, who turn obstreperous. A transgressing media needs to be kept in check

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

On monkeypox

Monkeypox can be controlled as we have in our arsenal a vaccine developed against smallpox. We should assess the immune status of the population vaccinated against smallpox vis-à-vis those unvaccinated.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai