Letters to the Editor — July 25, 2020

Better late than never (Page 1, “Women officers can now get permanent commission in Army”, July 23). When we have women who become Indian Police Service officers even at a very young age and continue in service till they attain superannuation, undertaking missions against hardened criminals, I had always wondered what stopped the military from granting permanent commission to women. Service to the nation is a noble act, and the mental strength of women will be an asset. Finally, India must also note that there are some leading countries in the West that allow women in real combat.

When women are proving their calibre in every field, why not a permanent commission in India’s defence forces? With the women’s reservation bill still in a state of limbo, it too should be steered through the Houses of Parliament so that gender equality does prevail in every walk of life in India.

A long-standing demand of women officers has finally been met and opens up new vistas for them to take their place along with their male counterparts. Women officers are no way behind the men in carrying out their duties. One remembers a quote attributed to the late Israeli Premier Golda Meir who once remarked that one Israeli woman soldier is equal to 10 Arab male soldiers. It goes without saying that our women officers who have made a bold decision to opt for a career in the armed forces are a brave lot who can be expected to do full justice to their uniforms and serve the nation’s interests with utmost sincerity and dedication.

It is welcome that women officers can now make a tangible difference. Incidentally, the current monopolistic system of conferring commission in the Military Nursing Service (MNS) to women — ‘the MNS is the only all women corps in the Armed Forces’ — is discrimination against male aspirants. Our political intelligentsia and the top court do need to mull over this key issue too.

The article, “The BJP’s hegemonic narrative” (Editorial page, July 24), read more like a statement by an Indian National Congress party official spokesperson than a narrative by a neutral academician. Instead of answering why committed Congress party leaders are raising the banner of revolt, it is unfortunate that the writer has branded them as party leaders who cannot live without power. The message from the Congress headquarters is loud and clear: you will have to bear with Rahul Gandhi and all others should curb their ambitions. Is what is happening now any different from what happened when the Congress was strong under Indira Gandhi?

