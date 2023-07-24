Letters to The Editor — July 24, 2023

July 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Manipur tensions

One wrong cannot make another wrong right. When the country has been left shaken by the way women are being subject to depraved acts, it is shocking and shameful that Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the central government are trying to ‘justify’ the Manipur incidents by pointing to atrocities against women in non-BJP-ruled States (Inside pages, “Under Opposition attack over Manipur, BJP highlights crimes in Rajasthan, Bengal”, July 23). A heinous crime against women is a heinous crime irrespective of the State where it has been committed.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

That ethnic strife still torments the people of Manipur for more than two months makes one suspect whether the politics of hate and personal interests are at play. The accounts by young women show that armed desperadoes still have a free run. What is more troubling is the failure of the National Commission for Women to take up the necessary follow-up action.

A change of guard in the crisis-ridden State, a Supreme Court-monitored probe and large-scale deployment of Army personnel will help instil trust among emotionally distraught people.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The developments are a blot on democracy. When Indian culture teaches that women must be respected, dark acts by mob rule show the deep flaws in society.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai