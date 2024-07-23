GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — July 23, 2024
Premium

Published - July 23, 2024 12:24 am IST

Biden bows out

After questions were raised over his physical and mental acuity to run for U.S. presidentship, Joe Biden’s move to bow out of the race is no surprise (Page 1, July 22). Though Mr. Biden has now endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as a Democratic nominee, one wonders whether the party would second her. A lot is stacked against Ms. Harris. If she wins, it would herald a new era in American politics.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

It is not clear in which direction the Democrats will go now. This is certainly not the way Mr. Biden would have wished to end his decades-long political career. But the stakes in this election are higher than ever.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Mr. Biden’s decision is a blunder. First, he ought to have fought tooth and nail against his formidable foe, Donald Trump. Second, Ms. Harris is absolutely no match for Mr. Trump, who is adept in the art of manoeuvring.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Breach in fortress UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), hailed and respected for its robustness in ensuring that the best were selected for many tall services, no longer seems impregnable and is fast losing its sheen and the immense trust in its systems. This is due to the actions of one Indian Administrative Service probationer. What a shame.

Buddha Jagdish Rao,

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Medal hunt

The Olympic Games are considered to be the pinnacle of sporting excellence. So, a contingent of 117 members, which will be duly assisted by support staff and officials, ought to be cognisant of the fact that it should do very well.

Deepak Taak,

Panchkula, Haryana

