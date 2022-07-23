Letters to the Editor — July 23, 2022

Madam President

It should be a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Droupadi Murmu, an unassuming lady who has worked hard, is now the President-elect of the Indian Republic. Her record as the Jharkhand Governor should reassure us that she may not be a mere “rubber stamp” President. Her firm stand in the context of the contentious amendments to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act 1908 and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1949, was what helped her become known as the “people’s Governor”.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The story of Ms. Murmu should inspire the women of India as she has endured many a setback in her journey. As far as her presidency is concerned, one hopes that she is able to make the executive aware of the fact that a chunk of tribal population exists on the margins, and where there are many attempts to encroach upon their rights. It is hoped that her tenure will be marked by substance. The women’s reservation Bill should come to life now. .

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

This is also a moment of political triumph for the ruling party. But Ms. Murmu’s win should not be used by this party as a signal to invigorate politics by gauging the political aspirations of marginalised communities and then using this to fulfil its [the party’s] ‘particular politics’. India’s tribal communities, the marginalised, and those who have slipped through the cracks in socio-economic development and prosperity for decades on end are pinning their hopes on the new President, who they believe might be able to further their progress in an unequivocal manner. Whether the ruling party will gain from this is yet to be seen.

Padmanabha Sooryanarayana,

Kochi, Kerala

Despite the political overtones, the election of a tribal woman to the post of President should inspire tribals and make governance more inclusive. Ms. Murmu’s stint as the Jharkhand Governor showed that she was genuinely concerned about people’s rights, especially those of the forest dwellers. At a time when doubts are raised about an office-bearer’s objectivity, Ms. Murmu could herald a new chapter and lead the way.

Trilok Singh,

Dhelana, Rajasthan

The ruling party played the tribal card to its advantage, as the cross-voting by some MPs and MLAs in the Opposition reveals. The President-elect must carve a niche for herself in the Indian polity. The nation looks forward to her eventful tenure.

Manickam Ravindran,

Chennai

The election of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India demonstrates the power of democracy.

All political leaders who, and groups that, helped in the election of Ms. Murmu deserve to be complimented for supporting her candidature.

As a person serving in the tribal areas of the North-east, I recognise the need for a new momentum so that Adivasis get their dues.

Rettavayal S. Krishnaswamy,

Dharmanagar, Tripura

The problems that indigenous communities in India experience will not be solved just by electing a President who hails from one of those communities. The Government needs to recognise and approach tribal issues with utmost sincerity and consistency in policy.

John P. Basile,

Puducherry

Congress, ED summons

The manner in which the Congress Party has reacted to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress president Sonia Gandhi is shameful. The Gandhis are as much subject to the laws of the country as other citizens are, and are duty-bound to give appropriate replies to questions raised by government authorities.

V. Rakesh Kaushik,

Coimbatore

Opposition ‘unity’

The decision by the Trinamool Congress not to “vote in [the] V-P poll” (Page 12, July 22), may be reversed, but the reaction only highlights the much limited ‘shelf life’ for ‘Opposition unity’ in India. Perhaps, the ‘stated reasons’ and ‘unstated concerns’ might have helped the party to arrive at this decision. However, the Opposition should have developed a robust mechanism to resolve its differences behind closed doors. If this setback is any indication, the Opposition needs to realise that it will be tough facing the ruling regime in 2024. It should not fall into a ‘wishful trap’ — that people will reject the ruling party automatically for its shortcomings.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu