Letters to The Editor — July 22, 2024

Unrest in Bangladesh

The ongoing violence in Bangladesh against the reservation system, which has claimed many lives, is shocking (Page 1, July 21). Of course, growing unemployment is the main reason that prompted youth to revolt against the government. Further, it is a fact that the gap between the “haves and the have-nots” is widening across the world. Rulers around the globe need to look into this and provide opportunities to all sections in a democratic manner.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

In Paris

It is a great moment that the French government has requested India to help in providing security for the Paris Olympics in the form of a dog squad (Inside pages, “10 Indian dogs in Paris to guard Olympics”, July 18). It is an honour that has been bestowed on our security system. The dog squad has already demonstrated its capabilities during the G-20 summit in India in 2023. One is sure that the squad and handlers will do well.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu