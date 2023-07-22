ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — July 22, 2023
Premium

July 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 21, 2023 11:23 pm IST

Manipur unrest

No sane person will ever buy the story put out by the Manipur Chief Minister — that he “got to know of the incident only after a video went viral on Wednesday” (Page 1, “Four held in Manipur sexual assault case”, July 21). Is the country’s intelligence system so inept that it failed to tell the high constitutional authorities who matter about this horrific incident?

What is even more distressing is the attempt to try and equate the Manipur horror with cases of assault against women in non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled States such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. This can be read as an attempt at whataboutery in trying to ‘normalise’ heinous crimes.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry

The situation in Manipur is deteriorating, human rights are being violated and the right of women to security is fading. The conflict is crossing the point of no return. The central government must step in. The role of the Prime Minister is important in such a situation.

Arshad Ali,

Badulipar, Golaghat, Assam

The sharp points by the Supreme Court of India spell some hope for the people of Manipur. Stringent measures need to be taken as early as possible for peace to return.

Jefrin Martin S.J.,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Judiciary’s remark

The judiciary’s observation, that “using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a charged atmosphere is completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy”, is odd. Why only in a constitutional democracy? It is unacceptable anywhere. Women are the primary victims of violence.

Anuradha Oza,

Navi Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US