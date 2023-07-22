Letters to The Editor — July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Manipur unrest

No sane person will ever buy the story put out by the Manipur Chief Minister — that he “got to know of the incident only after a video went viral on Wednesday” (Page 1, “Four held in Manipur sexual assault case”, July 21). Is the country’s intelligence system so inept that it failed to tell the high constitutional authorities who matter about this horrific incident?

What is even more distressing is the attempt to try and equate the Manipur horror with cases of assault against women in non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled States such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. This can be read as an attempt at whataboutery in trying to ‘normalise’ heinous crimes.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The situation in Manipur is deteriorating, human rights are being violated and the right of women to security is fading. The conflict is crossing the point of no return. The central government must step in. The role of the Prime Minister is important in such a situation.

Arshad Ali,

Badulipar, Golaghat, Assam

The sharp points by the Supreme Court of India spell some hope for the people of Manipur. Stringent measures need to be taken as early as possible for peace to return.

Jefrin Martin S.J.,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Judiciary’s remark

The judiciary’s observation, that “using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a charged atmosphere is completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy”, is odd. Why only in a constitutional democracy? It is unacceptable anywhere. Women are the primary victims of violence.

Anuradha Oza,

Navi Mumbai