Letters to the Editor — July 22, 2021

Under watch

The damage caused by Pegasus has far-reaching effects. The Indian government, which has not denied so far that any of its agencies bought the spyware, has, as usual, rushed to accuse the Opposition parties of bringing up the issue only to denigrate the country in the eyes of the world. It is time the Government gives us honest answers.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

There is so much that we do not know. For example, we do not know who revealed the NSO lists and why. This should be looked into and the Centre must come clean on whether it has either directly acquired, or authorised one of its agencies to acquire the spyware. The Government should also review its bureaucratic digital security measures to avert the misuse of surveillance technology and allay fears of our democracy slipping into authoritarianism.

J.S. Acharya,

Hyderabad

The Government in Parliament, and its spokespersons elsewhere, have, as expected, taken to grandstanding, brushing off the accusation that the Government used the spyware to snoop on citizens. So, let us assume the story is false, it is all celestial and democratic in the State of Denmark, proverbially speaking. But the fact remains that Israeli spyware was indeed used to snoop on select Indian politicians, journalists and activists. If the Government is not culpable, then some foreign entity did this and is culpable. Which means that our national security has been compromised and our Government was either unaware, or remained mute or ignorant. Is this not a very grave situation? The buck stops with the Indian Government.

Anilkumar K.,

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kitex story

There are other points in the analysis of the Kitex story using the core tropes of capitalism and globalisation (Editorial page, July 21). One important point is the humiliation and the loss of self-respect that genuine entrepreneurs have to face from political parties. Why should hard working business people have to yield to corrupt elements besides paying taxes? The Kitex story has to help us find answers to these practical questions.

P.J. Thomas,

Vazhapally, Changanassery, Kerala

At the Olympics

The point made by Anju Bobby George on the performance of Indian athletes in the Olympics as being more dependent on their psychological framework is apt (‘Sport’ page, July 21). Her advice about the need for athletes to have full confidence before their event is absolutely right. Confidence does play a vital role in delivering the best results.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

With the Olympics set to take place in eerie silence it will be a test of will for athletes as they will miss the vocal support of spectators, a factor which helps in their quest for glory. One does understand that the safety of athletes is top priority. We only hope that this does not take away the charm of the sporting spectacle.

Zubin Mathew Joseph,

Kottayam, Kerala