Letters to the Editor — July 22, 2020

22 July 2020 00:02 IST

The Oxford vaccine

There is, finally, a glimmer of hope (Page 1, “U.K. vaccine prompts protective immune response in early tests”, July 21). So even if it goes on expected lines, it could take another few months before the world can celebrate the final victory over the novel coronavirus.

For now, with some light at the end of tunnel, the social vaccine is the most effective way in containment, along with other concerted efforts till there is a definite vaccine.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Private trains

The plan of the Indian Railways to run private trains must be looked at in detail (Editorial page, “Big reform on the wrong track”, July 21). These are going to be new trains, according to the Railway Minister, and will obviously run on the most lucrative routes. These routes are already overloaded in section capacity, and, as a consequence, even important mail and express trains hardly keep to schedule. The introduction of a super premium train on these sections, which will have to be given preference, is likely to make the situation far worse than now. Coach maintenance yards in most urban centres have already been expanded to the maximum extent, and there is hardly enough time to maintain existing train rakes for want of lines. Where will the new trains be maintained without further affecting the present situation?

The ultra-fancy trains catering to the elite will be at the cost of the aam aadmi, whose welfare and comfort is supposed to be uppermost in the agenda of any government.

N.K. Raghavendran,

Bengaluru

It is odd that the writers, with some preconceived ideas, have failed to note the dismal and disastrous performance of other public sector units such as national carrier Air India and telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in terms of customer delight. Nothing seems to be wrong with the proposal and will be for public good. Privatisation is a done thing in other parts of the globe. In the U.S., private space business is making waves.

D.M. Jagadeesh,

Bengaluru

Cricket fixtures

The decision to push the T20 World Cup to 2022 opens the door to holding the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, possibly later this year. But taking into account the present situation in the world, conducting this year’s tournament is fraught with danger. How did the UAE and India agree to this arrangement?

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai