Letters to The Editor — July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Depraved, disturbing

The violence and the chaos in Manipur have reached a level where every living person with a functioning heart and who is sane cannot remain silent (Page 1, “Women face sexual violence in Manipur, video clip surfaces”, July 20). There is absolutely no way any normal person can tolerate the way three women in Manipur were treated by a mob of beastly men. It is shocking that the police are still “clueless” after more than two months. The central and State governments have failed in their responsibility to ensure the return of peace and harmony in the State. The horrific content in the clip shows the level of depravity in Manipur.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi,

Assam

We are quick to tell the world that India is the ‘mother of democracy’, but the horrors in Manipur tell a different story. The government needs to send a strong message that any inhumane act will be put down with an iron hand. The legislation and the judiciary must work together to restore harmony in the troubled State.

M. Lakshmi Narayanan,

Mumbai

On the one hand India boasts of being one of the handful of nations to launch a lunar mission while on the other, there is silence over the perpetration of heinous crimes in Manipur. In a country where the nation is called ‘Mother India’ and the President of the country is a woman, what is the actual state of women? Can we condone this crime as just a one-off incident? I hope not. That a crime so perverse has been concealed for so long shows the power of the ugly people involved. Who will assure the women of India that they are safe and will continue to be safe?

N. Umamaheshwaran,

Coimbatore

Abuse, both physical and online, against women is rising across India. Incidents of sexual violence are rife. Ensuring women’s safety is a critical issue that demands our collective efforts. Creating a safer environment involves educating society about gender equality, promoting respect and consent, and addressing the root causes of violence against women. It is essential to foster a culture that values and protects women’s rights, enabling them to live without fear.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Nawabganj, West Bengal

The video clip is shocking, disturbing and unacceptable. Such an inhuman act has no place in a civilised society. The community the survivors belong to is irrelevant and the State government has to act fast. The State government has to prove that it is ‘for the people’ and not ‘for a political party’.

Hriiyio Bayo,

Manipur

