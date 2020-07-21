Letters to the Editor — July 21, 2020

Forgotten blue book

The only protocol in force in the Indian National Congress over the years has been the unquestioned and unquestionable stranglehold of the Gandhis over party matters (Editorial page, “Piloting a protocol of accommodation”, July 20). Accommodating their ideas and wishes and warding off even mild criticism against them have become the sine qua non for the party. Every electoral success of the party is attributed to their leadership while its office-bearers vie with each other to own up any electoral setback. The Congress’s tragedy is that no one in the party dares to think beyond the dynasty and acknowledge its fast fading appeal and awe. The first and foremost protocol to be absolutely complied with in the party is the absolute loyalty and subservience to the Gandhis. This being the party’s plight, even the cardinal failures of the BJP will not alter its electoral prospects much.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

‘This is to inform you...’

The phrase ‘Confidentiality and breaking bad news’ has become a spectator in this COVID-19 pandemic. The Medical Council of India’s Code of Ethics Regulations protect patient confidentiality. The issue of breaking bad news is key in health care (Reference Buckman R., ‘Breaking bad news’), where the process must be done through proper counselling. It is not being given due importance now for many reasons. While the most common perception of bad news is a terminal illness, it can be any life-altering diagnoses. Recently, a short audio recording on social media (in Kannada) highlighted the issue of conveying the news on COVID-19 to the affected individual. It was a call done without the necessary knowledge and preparation. Similarly, barricades placed in front of buildings and gates disclose patient status to all.

Are there alternatives to address these issues in the COVID fight? The answer is yes, the system has enough experience in handling HIV, TB, and leprosy, which mainly focused on addressing confidentiality, stigma, and breaking bad news. A focus on these aspects will effect a sea-change in the COVID fight.

Muthukrishna,

Ballari, Karnataka