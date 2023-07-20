Letters to The Editor — July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

NDA vs INDIA

For the new political coalition, the electoral battle is half won with the catchy slogan, INDIA vs NDA (Page 1, July 19). Any Indian would like to see ‘India’ win in any match. It may appear that the number 38 on the side of the National Democratic Alliance is higher than the 26 on the Opposition side, but most of the NDA partners are insignificant as far as their political strengths are concerned. The catchy acronym ‘INDIA’ has instant recall. With the launch of INDIA, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been compelled to think of its old and practically forgotten allies. That the Congress managed to patch up with the Aam Aadmi Party is the kind of political maturity required. Political togetherness is a sine quo non at this propitious juncture.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Indian Political League’ is poised for a close contest in 2024. The INDIA coalition is the one that faces more challenges as the issue of the massive corruption tainting many of the members of this coalition will be raised. Though the target of this new alliance is the Prime Minister, one cannot dismiss his global stature, dynamism and record of governance.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

ED’s actions, politics

While the Enforcement Directorate may be ‘blamed’ and criticised for ‘targeting’ only Ministers from the Opposition parties, political parties are equally, if not more, to blame for having corrupt elements within their rank and file. In the case of the two Ministers in the Government of Tamil Nadu, the ED has enough and more reason to probe them.

Per se, it cannot be called vendetta politics. However, the national ruling party has yet to walk the talk when it comes to ‘welcoming’ the corrupt into its fold. Therein lies the rub.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT