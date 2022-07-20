Letters to the Editor — July 20, 2022

Kallakurichi incident

It is unfortunate that the death of a schoolgirl in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu triggered violence, arson and destruction of property. Going by the scale of the violence, it may be safe to say that the breach of law and order had a sinister design. While it is indisputable that every effort should be made to arrive at the truth about the unfortunate death, indulging in hooliganism and vandalism in the name of seeking justice is unacceptable.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

It is quite clear that students are more sensitive now. They need to be dealt with in a sensitive manner. Teachers must also realise that we no longer live in the ‘Gurukulam’ days.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Shorter work week

A four-day work week may be suitable in countries such as Japan where people work very hard and their GDPs are enviable (Editorial Page, July 19). In India, no such work design would be productive as most of the people are not serious and the GDP is at nadiral level when compared to those of western countries. Even a seven-day week here, hypothetically speaking, will not be sufficient to increase the output of people. The concept of a four-day week will prove expensive. The younger generation may welcome it, but the older lot will consider it abominable.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The idea is virtually impossible to enact, especially in India where the labour class forms a huge chunk of the workforce, and who contribute towards better and increased productivity. Also in manufacturing sectors, which need to be operated round-the-clock, the concept is impractical. Implementing a four-day work week requires the right technology and workplace culture.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Monkeypox in India

The Government and people should be vigilant with the new challenge: monkeypox. Creating awareness among people is the first step.

R. Karthi,

Madurai