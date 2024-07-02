Letters to The Editor — July 2, 2024

Politics, arrests

While one is in agreement with the reasoning of the Jharkhand High Court in the granting of bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren, one should also not forget the other side. It is accepted that politics in India is ‘corrupted and criminalised’. That we have only a few from the political class in jail is another matter. The High Court’s findings are subject to appeal. The High Court has also said that Mr. Soren may not be guilty. Which means that he could be guilty too. For the common man, his worry is that probity and politics are poles apart. Finally, the allegation is that central agencies are harsh on the political adversaries of the ruling party. But this should not be cause for always labelling the actions of these agencies as biased.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Oath and language

Bansuri Swaraj, a newly elected Member of the Lok Sabha (BJP), was in the media limelight recently for having taken her oath in Parliament in Sanskrit. The grammatical gender of the words in Ms. Swaraj’s oath was masculine. The Lok Sabha Secretariat does not seem to have taken care to tailor the language to suit a lady. Though minor, this lapse is typical of the government’s lackadaisical attitude and incompetence. While taking one’s oath in an ancient and classical language, it must be ensured that the language is at least grammatically correct.

G.L. Krishna,

Bengaluru

Cigarette sales

I recently travelled from Chennai to Kolkata, and again from Chennai to New Delhi by air. I found that at all these airports, cigarettes were being sold from kiosks near the boarding gates. There were also ‘smoking rooms’ next to them. In fact, the cigarette cartons in the sales kiosks are placed at a level where children can read the labels. There is also the strong tobacco odour leaking out of the ‘smoking rooms’. When I called the ‘grievance cell’ at Chennai airport to complain, saying that many of us in the waiting area object to the presence of the kiosk and the smoking room (the kiosk is outside gate 11, and obstructs the gate), the gentleman patronisingly told me that “many people have complained that they are not able to buy cigarettes and smoke in the airport”. When I asked him how smoking can be promoted in an airport when the government has banned smoking in public places, he told me that they were acting within the authority of the law.

I find it shocking that the government and/or airport managements are promoting such a bad habit for a few measly rupees.

D. Indumathi,

Chennai

Farmer grievance

Cluster beans are being cultivated as a commercial crop on an extent of 10,000 acres in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district. When it comes to applying for crop loans and crop insurance, there are hurdles. The area under this crop is not recorded by the agriculture, horticulture and revenue departments.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu