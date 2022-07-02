Letters to the Editor — July 2, 2022

Manipulative politics

The political drama in Maharashtra has been termed a masterstroke by the top leadership of the BJP, but in reality this is a kind of manipulative politics so well perfected by the party over the years to destabilise State governments ruled by the Opposition parties. People must ensure that authoritarianism does not take root.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Tragedy at San Antonio

The tragic case in the United States — of the Texan migrant deaths — is an emphatic reminder of the dangers migrants face; the risks have only got higher as law enforcement and smugglers use increasingly sophisticated methods to outwit each other. The Malta boat tragedy and a case of an Indian family freezing while attempting to cross the Canada-U.S. border are hard to forget. Justice, stability and more equitable distribution of global wealth could solve this vexed problem.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Leprosy fight

Multidrug therapy is vital for the control of leprosy, from multi-bacillary cases that are carriers of the disease. Clofazimine is one of the combinations of multidrug therapy. So, the lack of the drug may increase the prevalence of leprosy from endemic zones. Silent manifestations of the disease will spell a setback for public health activities, surveillance, and treatment. There is good manpower but what affects the leprosy eradication programme is often a failure to deliver MDT to field-level staff.

Dr. E. Subbarayan,

Sakkarapuram, Gingee, Tamil Nadu