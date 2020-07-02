Letters to the Editor — July 2, 2020

02 July 2020 00:02 IST

Handling China

Can diplomacy be an adequate response to military bullying? The writer of the article, “In ending stand-off, magnanimity must prevail” (Editorial page, June 30), has rightly pointed out that no war has permanent winners and of the need for more active diplomacy to restore peace. He also points out how China is disrespectful of international organisations. Present-day China is a country which is adopting an expansionist policy across its neighbourhood. It showcases its military might by conducting drills in the peaceful land of Tibet and in territorial waters of other nations in the South China Sea. Under such circumstances, making use of only diplomatic channels, and not preparing our military and not adopting economic sanctions are steps akin to entertaining a bully. Magnanimity should not prevail at the cost of territorial integrity.

Atul Kriti,

New Delhi

Yes, all issues must be settled in a peaceful way, but would the present stand-off have even arisen had China been “magnanimous” in abiding by the various peace and boundary agreements and treaties it has signed with India? The fact is that India and China need each other and it is only fair to say that China wants to show that it is the boss and big brother when it comes to disputes and tensions especially in Asia. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the whole world requires peaceful times, and better coordination and understanding among all nations. India cannot afford to be found wanting in reciprocating China’s willingness to resolve and remove the irritants between the two nations. But it takes two hands to clap.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

The fact is that India is facing a belligerent China. Boycotting Chinese products and applications will have only a shallow effect on China’s growing economic prowess. India must now strengthen its ties with other major world nations in order to form a strong regional bloc that can counter a hegemonic China.

Vallabhi Bissa,

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Medical investigation

The article, “PCR testing is a double-edged sword” (Editorial page, June 30), is a sublime piece with a very significant message, both for medical staff, including doctors, and the general population. Nowadays, the art of clinical diagnosis and observation skills are rapidly vanishing in the field of medicine. There is heavy dependence on highly sophisticated, and sometimes unwarranted, investigation techniques. This has, unfortunately, resulted in a sense of ‘satisfaction’ on the part of doctors and individuals concerned, when tests are conducted without even a slightest need for the same. The very thought applies to the present situation as well. The world is trying to find a ‘quick fix’ solution to a pandemic situation, without realising the disease course. Also, the “sensationalism” of the media in reporting positive cases must be avoided. It has to be remembered that most of the mortality concerned with COVID-19 has occurred in those individuals with pre-existing grave illnesses. Yet, “corona positivity” is stamped and highlighted to add to the conundrum of false positive and false negative results of polymerase chain reaction testing (PCR). The article should aid collective conscience about the need for preventive measures to stave-off the infection.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Thayineri, Payyanur, Kerala