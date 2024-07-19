Letters to The Editor — July 19, 2024

Jobs Bill

States must remember that it is merit and not domicile that matters in the private sector (Page 1, “Karnataka halts jobs Bill as industry raises uproar”, July 18). The private sector thrives only because it promotes meritocracy and productivity.

The State’s endeavour should be to create more jobs, provide better skills to youth and bring in more investment.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

In Karnataka, the move to have job reservation in the private sector for locals/Kannadigas has created a storm within a certain sector/section. It is ironic that these enterprises grab every advantage provided by the State government/agencies (concessional rates, tax reduction, cheap water and power) and flourish but have reservations when it comes to employing locals. Most of them employ North Indian labour anyway. Karnataka should not yield to such arm-twisting by some sectors.

M.R.G. Murthy,

Mysuru

