ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — July 19, 2024
Premium

Published - July 19, 2024 12:24 am IST

Jobs Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

States must remember that it is merit and not domicile that matters in the private sector (Page 1, “Karnataka halts jobs Bill as industry raises uproar”, July 18). The private sector thrives only because it promotes meritocracy and productivity.

The State’s endeavour should be to create more jobs, provide better skills to youth and bring in more investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bal Govind,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

In Karnataka, the move to have job reservation in the private sector for locals/Kannadigas has created a storm within a certain sector/section. It is ironic that these enterprises grab every advantage provided by the State government/agencies (concessional rates, tax reduction, cheap water and power) and flourish but have reservations when it comes to employing locals. Most of them employ North Indian labour anyway. Karnataka should not yield to such arm-twisting by some sectors.

M.R.G. Murthy,

Mysuru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US