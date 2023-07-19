Letters to The Editor — July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The run-up to 2024

That most of the viable Opposition parties have come together to fight the next general election in 2024 is a development that must not invite cynicism.

The country cannot make a break with its important values such as secularism and federalism. These are also some of the parties that have a strong base in their respective States. A people-oriented Common Minimum Programme should aim to enable employment and also ensure a peaceful environment for all.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Both the ruling and Opposition parties appear to be getting ready for a competitive show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024. This shows that the national parties do recognise that the regional parties have a vital role to play. It is a pity that parties design strategies to win elections but not to resolve people’s issues.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Small States and revenue

There is a necessity for small States to prioritise the raising of their own revenue to reduce their vulnerabilities (‘Datapoint’, Opinion page, July 18). Revenue generation can be tricky, where an increase in taxation may not be received well. It is here that promises made during elections need to be thought over as freebies can eat into revenue. The challenge also lies in having a cushion.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Oommen Chandy

The passing of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, is a huge loss. The many reforms he enacted during his period of governance will always be remembered. Even when he was in the Opposition, his relentless commitment and unwavering spirit never faded. At a time when India is becoming polarised, he stood for peace and religious harmony.

Adrian David,

Chennai

Indian politics has lost a tall leader who dedicated his life to ensure the welfare of the masses. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest politicians of all time and a charismatic leader who proved that politics means serving the masses. There is much the present-day politician has to learn from him — perseverance, commitment and selflessness.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala

This is the end of a golden era in the annals of political history in Kerala. A down-to-earth and honest leader with mass appeal, Mr. Chandy was someone whom the common man could look up to. His departure is an irreplaceable loss. Kerala stands united in bidding goodbye to a beloved leader.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram