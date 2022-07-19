Letters to the Editor — July 19, 2022

It is debatable whether the recommendations of the 47th GST Council are being incorporated after careful deliberations (Inside pages, “Packed curd, paneer, atta to attract 5% GST from today”, July 18). Will the increase in the GST rate for solar water heaters, for instance, prove detrimental to India’s efforts in popularising renewables to meet climate goals? Will the withdrawal of exemption on maps and hydrographic, and charts on the one hand, and a rationalisation of drawing, printing and writing inks on the other create a further lag among students struggling to cope with the challenges of digital education after the COVID-19 waves? Will the withdrawal of GST exemption on scientific and technical instruments supplied to public-funded research institutions hamper development of indigenous technologies and startup ecosystems? Will GST on hospital beds deprive certain sections of the society from availing advanced health-care facilities? Empirical evidence and corrective measures should be considered before there is irreversible damage.

Meenakshi Sundaram B.,

Chennai

The GST slabs are bound to have an adverse impact on household budgets. They will increase the burden on the common man who is already reeling under inflationary pressures. The revisions are most unwelcome.

Akhila Gopal,

Mumbai

Images, their messages

Peter deSouza’s chronicling the decadence of democracy using three photographs was refreshing to read (Editorial page, July 18). It was a fresh perspective.

Ramesh Krishnan,

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

Propriety and deposition are conspicuous in their absence these days. One has to remind the men in authority and responsible positions that they have to behave themselves.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Nellimukku, Kollam, Kerala

The real issue

It is strange that there is much debate over the term ‘unparliamentary’ in connection with parliamentary proceedings. One is normally ‘ashamed’ to notice the behaviour of a Member or Minister who is oblivious of the term ‘etiquette’. ‘Betrayed’ is a normal word when a Minister is found not keeping his word. ‘Hypocrisy’ does not need elaboration. ‘Corruption’ is a concomitant word in Indian politics today. And so is ‘incompetence’. There are more important matters that need to be addressed by Parliament. Let the States and Centre visit the list of Members in the Assembly and Parliament. Their records do need scrutiny.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

At Singapore

P.V. Sindhu’s splendid show at the Singapore Open Super 500 badminton championships is the result of a power-packed performance guided by steely determination. Her win is testimony to her overall mastery of the game.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore