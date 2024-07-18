Letters to The Editor — July 18, 2024

No value for human life

The media and political circles in Kerala celebrated the State’s top rank in the SDG index with great fervour. However, just days after this achievement, came the news of the death of a sanitation worker (Inside pages, July 16). The citizen is ultimately responsible for this tragedy. The fact is that large amounts of non-biodegradable waste would not have ended up in the sewers if we had a basic civic sense. It was also distressing to have images of the rescue personnel diving into filth.

A thorough study is needed to understand how waste is collected and disposed of in our towns and metros. Timely inspections should be conducted, and authorities held accountable if lapses are found at each stage. Heavy fines should be imposed from their personal accounts. The Amayizhanchan canal incident is a stark reminder that we have not learned any lessons from the deadly fire at the Brahmapuram treatment plant last year. We have failed Joy and the millions of disadvantaged once again.

Cyril Cherian,

Thiruvananthapuram

The tragic death of a sanitary worker in Kerala who had been entrusted with the job of cleaning a clogged sewer in a canal in Thiruvananthapuram is yet another case which conclusively proves that there is no value for human life. The lives of those who are at the bottom of the pyramid are not worth a dime. While the various agencies that were involved in retrieving the worker’s body need to be commended, those who assigned the hazardous task to the worker without ensuring any safeguards whatsoever should face the full force of the law. The Kerala government should announce a proper solatium to the family. The Indian Railways that had outsourced the job to a private agency should also be held to account.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Baffling

The curious case of IAS probationer, Puja Khedkar, has cast a shadow on the integrity of the civil services selection and training programme (Inside pages, “Puja Khedkar recalled to Mussoorie academy”, July 17). The reports raise important questions about the process of selection for the prestigious all-India service. How could her dubious claims and deceitful acts go undetected? Is it that easy to hoodwink the UPSC? The case is a reflection on the deficiencies in the training imparted to probationers.

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru