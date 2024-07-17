Letters to The Editor — July 17, 2024

Court and Money Bill route

The Bharatiya Janata Party is now faced with challenges in the form of a strong Opposition and the need for debate and discussion in matters of passing contentious Bills in Parliament. Therefore, it is very likely that the passing of Bills in both Houses of Parliament will encounter hurdles in terms of a consensus. With the Supreme Court to hear petitions against the passing of laws as Money Bills, the days ahead will be interesting (Page 1, July 16).

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Since 2014, many Bills have been passed under the cover of Money Bills, without any discussion or debate in the Lok Sabha. The government used its brute majority to advantage despite protests by a weak Opposition then.

The amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which has given blanket powers to the Enforcement Directorate to arrest and make raids is one example. One awaits the hearing.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The Supreme Court’s decision could lead to an unsavoury tussle between the legislature and the judiciary of the country. This is a matter of a purely legislative nature. Parliament and Parliament alone is the competent forum to deliberate, discuss and debate this crucial issue.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Introduce technology

The discussion around the use of robots to replace human labour in various industries has gained significant traction in recent years. One area where this debate is pertinent is in sanitation work. Given the hazardous conditions and health risks faced by sanitation workers, it is worth exploring whether robots could provide a safer and more efficient alternative. Sanitation workers perform an essential yet often undervalued service. However, this work exposes them to dangerous environments, harmful substances, and a high risk of injury or illness (Inside pages, “Body of Kerala sanitation worker recovered after 46 hours”, July 16). In the light of these challenges, the introduction of robots could offer a promising solution. However, the transition to robotic workers must be approached with caution. The potential displacement of human workers is also a significant concern.

M.L. Nirmal,

Bengaluru

