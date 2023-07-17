Letters to The Editor — July 17, 2023

July 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Rupee use in the UAE

The agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help increase the circulation of the rupee in the Gulf countries, will, if swiftly and promptly executed, mitigate the ordeals of the larger Indian diaspora in the UAE. As it stands, the use and the contribution of the rupee in global trade is meagre. India must now ensure that irritants in relations with the UAE are ironed out and there is a strong bilateral relationship.

The episode where hate speech and unwarranted comments in India almost caused a diplomatic crisis with the Gulf states must not recur.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The multidimensional global crisis brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions on Russia have taught important lessons for the international community. Bilateral trade in local currencies could prove to be a critical element in the new emerging international order, where nations are less and less dependent on any single currency and have the freedom to conduct their financial trade more quickly and freely in their own currencies. India needs to take the idea of bilateral trade in local currencies forward with more vigour and promote rupee trade with as many countries as possible.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

By hook or by crook

Our politicians, especially from the ruling party, waste no opportunity to launch a high-decibel campaign against “illegal immigrants” into India. In contrast, when citizens from our country attempt to migrate to countries such as the U.S., illegally and suffer, then the people who matter are silent. The Page 1 report, “In Gujarat, illegal migration to U.S., continues unabated” (July 16) is a grim reminder about the sufferings of illegal immigrants. One hopes the Indian government will launch awareness campaigns about the pitfalls of illegal immigration.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

One can only think of the plight of the families back home who may not have any idea at all about the whereabouts of such migrants. It is baffling how the travails of illegal migrants have not deterred other potential ‘migrants’ from attempting very risky adventures. Earning ₹1,000 in one’s homeland without fear and risks is much better than dreaming of earning $1,000 on foreign soil.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The Kuno cheetahs

The recent deaths of the cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the eighth so far, have left many shocked and unable to understand what is going wrong. The reasons being given are violent fights and infections and diseases. The total cost of this project is estimated to be in several crores. As this is tax-payer’s money, we need proper answers.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

Moving the animals across continents into new and unfamiliar habitats without proper scientific study is probably what has resulted in the deaths. India has enough and more of its own wildlife which it is unable to take care of properly. Was there a need to bring the cheetahs over?

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

The cheetah mortality rate at Kuno is alarming and cause for serious concern. The authorities need to act fast to save the remaining cats.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

All sorts of reasons are being given now, the latest being infection being caused by the radio collars on the animals.

Are the cats so delicate? Was the heavy Indian monsoon a factor that was well considered?

Janaki Vaidyanathan,

Mumbai

