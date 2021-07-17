Letters to the Editor — July 17, 2021

17 July 2021 00:02 IST

Audit of cases

Why not have an audit system to review cases booked by the NIA and the CBI? This could help and assist the judiciary function quicker and lessen the burden as there would have been initial scrutiny.

Father Stan Swamy’s case can serve as an indicator to reassess ground realities. In the implementation of laws, the humane angle should not be missed.

Compassion also forms a vital ingredient of the justice system (Editorial page, “A strong Indian state must be humane too”, July 16).

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

On astrology

The tug of war between astrology and astronomy perhaps began with the invention of the telescope and intensified with technological advancement of the instrument! It is also true that those who claim to be depending on core scientific principles look down upon astrology by calling it a pseudo-science (OpEd page, “No pseudoscience, please”, July 15). There appears to be some lack of scientific approach in the criticism. Prima facie, astrology, in different forms, exists in all parts of the world. To my knowledge, astrological conclusions, to a large extent, are based on trial and error. The results could be summed up only out of the experiences of thousands of people. After all, ‘probability’ is an accepted mathematical area. Naturally, results are also affected accordingly. Anyway, it gives mental comfort and confidence among a lot of people, just as modern psychiatry or psychology does. One real malady with astrology is that many of those who practise it are not well-versed in their own profession. Moreover, further research or study is needed to improve the reliability of the system. In any case, the right of other persons to demand exclusion of astrology from mainstream subjects by universities can be considered to be only under their ‘right to free speech’, especially if there are course applicants.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

This is the age of science and where there needs to be an incessant thirst for research and innovations. Therefore, it is strange that the premier institute, IGNOU, is launching a degree course in astrology. The government of the day would be furthering the cause of the nation’s development only if it eschews anti-scientific trends.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

There does not seem to be anything objectionable in IGNOU launching this degree course. A majority of Indians do consult astrologers before taking important decisions in their life. There are rites and rituals which do not have any scientific basis but still give hope and confidence to the believers. Let them exist with scientific principles.

Rani Varghese,

Thiruvananthapuram

Value of Census data

I write this as retired Deputy Registrar General (Census), and U.N. Census adviser. It was interesting to know that there was an acute housing problem in Madras even in 1921 (OpEd page, ‘From the Archives’, July 16), which shows the usefulness of census data. It was R.A. Gopalaswami, ICS, Registrar General, India who, for the 1951 Census, sounded the warning on population explosion by propounding his theory of “improvident maternity” and laid the foundation for the implementation of family planning. It was later incorporated in the First Five Year Plan.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai