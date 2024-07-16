GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — July 16, 2024
Premium

Published - July 16, 2024 12:24 am IST

Encounter in Chennai

It appears that the Chennai city police commissioner is, as he said when assuming charge, beginning to “speak to history sheeters in the language they understand” (Page 1, July 15). The accused should have been left alive so that the case of why the BSP leader was murdered is solved.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The version of events put out by the Chennai police is unbelievable. The new city commissioner did say that he would ‘talk to rowdies in their language’ but he must teach his own officers a lesson or two in putting out a credible version of events and also about ‘common sense’.

With the death of the ‘accused’, how does the police propose to gather crucial evidence?

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Assassination bid

The abortive bid on the life of Donald Trump exposes the high stakes involved in the re-election of the former President. It shows how polarised the electoral battle is in America.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

