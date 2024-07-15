Letters to The Editor — July 15, 2024

Assassination bid

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, is fortunate to have had a narrow escape. History is replete with attempts being made on the lives of U.S. Presidents. Other national leaders elsewhere too have been targeted, but for differing reasons. In the Trump incident, political observers have highlighted an increasing and consistent effort at polarisation in the U.S., fed by hateful political rhetoric in the past few years. Mr. Trump, as serving President, would refuse to concede defeat in his bid for a re-election in 2020. He not only stuck to a theory of conspiracy but also created a partisan following that would recklessly storm into the seat of democracy.

The Pennsylvania incident must carry a larger and universal lesson. As a leader grows tall, his onus to public propriety becomes exponential. Else it stands to rapidly fray the sociopolitic fabric of a nation.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The U.S. has suffered a dent to its image as a non-violent democracy. The attempt is also an attempt on the inviolable spirit of democracy. The bullet that grazed the ear of Mr. Trump may have actually scored a hit on Joe Biden by possibly killing the prospects of his re-election.

R. Ramakrishnan,

Chennai

I am no expert in security matters. But even as a layman, I can very well say that there was a huge lapse on the part of the secret service. There are supposed to be drones hovering above and CCTV cameras watching the entire area. If it is an insider job, it is a dangerous situation.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Amoebic encephalitis

I write this letter as a retired (and first) Dean of the Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Tamil Nadu. Amoebic encephalitis is a dangerous communicable disease and causes damage to the brain. As a water-borne disease it can spread while bathing in polluted water bodies. Children are more vulnerable as their resistance is poor. The government must take preventive steps by chlorinating drinking water sources and advocating safe water use. The cases in Kerala should not be taken lightly. There is a need to protect people who live near water bodies

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Wimbledon king

Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off his indifferent form at the right time to beat Novak Djokovic. His class and brand of tennis were matchless as he despatched Djokovic with ease. Here is a champion who is bound to win a substantial number of Grand Slam matches. He is young, immensely powerful and ruthlessly precise in every facet of the game. The lopsided Wimbledon finals, and one of the most disappointing, showcased his dominance. One feels sorry for Djokovic who could do nothing right against an opponent who meant business. As one celebrates the versatility of Alcaraz, Djokovic’s days could be numbered.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu