Letters to The Editor — July 15, 2023

July 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 14, 2023 11:17 pm IST

Chandrayaan-3 mission

I was glued to my television set as the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was a moment of pride and excitement to watch the craft make its way to the moon. The mission will strengthen our position as a major space power and it is certain that India is on the cusp of great things in the field of space exploration.

The mission is also a reminder of the potential of human ingenuity.

Meghraj Gole,

Pune

EU Parliament resolution

The European Parliament’s questions and observations on the situation in Manipur come barely weeks after former U.S. President Barack Obama’s comments on how India is treating its minorities. The comments are a stark reminder that the ruling dispensation cannot act with a majoritarian approach and pat itself on the back for being the world’s largest democracy. The silence on Manipur almost borders on nonchalance.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

The government’s retort is that this is “unacceptable”. But let us accept the resolution for what it is for the sake of argument. So, how is the government dealing with this so-called internal matter? Did the top political leadership visit the State to appeal for peace and order? The appeal of the European Parliament is sensible and India needs to take up remedial measures instead of making assertions. Having the sengol installed in Parliament becomes meaningless in the face of inaction.

Matthew Adukanil,

Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu

