Letters to the Editor — July 15, 2022

Sri Lankan crisis

What a fall for the former President of Sri Lanka who is said to be hopping from one nation to another in the region. And to imagine that he was elected on a popular mandate! Various reasons for his fall from grace have been put out, but, surely, the signs of distress would have been visible for a few years. In a democracy, the ultimate power lies with the people. Majoritarianism is never the best policy, as has been proved in Sri Lanka.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

It is astonishing that after bringing the nation to its knees, the Rajapaksas are finding ways to flee. This shows that the powerful family is afraid to face the law of the land. Though there are other factors such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war that have also been contributory factors, it is ill-advised policies and mis-governance that have clearly made matters worse. The next government should quickly take corrective steps with the help of international lending agencies and friendly neighbours.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Stand on demolitions

The stand taken by the Supreme Court of India (Page 1, “Cannot impose ‘omnibus’ ban on demolitions: SC”, July 14) is a bit baffling as it is quite evident that most of the demolitions are politically motivated.

The Court is sure to be well aware of the Government’s bulldozer politics. While the rule of law should be upheld, the top court should also ensure that it is the guardian for the rights of the vulnerable.

V.S. Sindhuri,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

In the beholder’s eye

The difference in the appearance between the National Emblem (the Ashoka Pillar) at Sarnath and the structure installed as its replica atop the under-construction Parliament building is glaringly obvious and not subtle to escape notice.

The newly installed bronze cast is more a grotesque and unaesthetic adaptation. It cannot be rated as a marvel or as a fine specimen of Indian sculpture. The Sarnath lions do look graceful and gentle.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

There has been a lot of drama by the Opposition in its perception of the National Emblem. The replica signifies the might of a self-reliant and new India. The Opposition must stop its petty politics.

Vishal Mayur,

Tumkur, Karnataka