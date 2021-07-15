Letters to the Editor — July 15, 2021

15 July 2021 00:02 IST

No stocks

The report that vaccination has declined substantially as States say that they have no doses is disturbing (Page 1, July 14). The only way to battle the novel coronavirus is through complete vaccination. With lockdowns being lifted, and the threat of a third wave looming large in the backdrop of new variants, is India really prepared? If lessons have not been learnt from the tragic aftermath of the second wave, then it is clear that we, as a nation, have not learnt anything.

In the months ahead, which will be marked by a series of festive events, all-out efforts are required to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand.

Balasubramaniam Pavani, Advertising Advertising

Secunderabad

Visuals of the suffering during the second wave are still fresh in our minds. The State and central governments should do their bit in ensuring that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the norm. The penalties for violations can help to change the situation to some extent. The State of Uttarakhand has done well to cancel the Kanwar Yatra, which would have been another super spreader event. All types of gatherings should be curtailed by the authorities for at least six months. It is a collective responsibility to combat the pandemic especially when vaccine stocks are running low.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

The report is disheartening as it must be read in conjunction with the Centre’s grand plan to fully vaccinate the country by December. The tall claims of vaccination availability have now fallen like a pack of cards. Urgent measures must be initiated by the Government, especially after the new Minister of Health has taken charge. If we need to curb the third wave, only mass vaccination can prevent an upsurge.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

It is not only a shortage of vaccines but also vaccine hesitancy, especially among marginalised sections, that needs immediate attention. The Governor of Telangana has done her bit by getting herself vaccinated at a tribal settlement. The ball has been set rolling and government officials must keep the momentum going . Film stars and local leaders should also take the lead.

P. Satya Lakshmi,

Secunderabad

Back to school

The writers of the article, “Prioritising school reopening on the road to recovery” (Editorial page, July 13), have marshalled solid facts on the need to reopen schools especially as, in the context of many parts of India, the prolonged shutdown has impacted the nutritional needs of children. But a via-media solution is needed. First, the Union government can expedite its approval for vaccination of the age group 12-15. The Government can explore the possibility of giving options to parents for online learning or in-person schooling. Parents, particularly in the rural areas, may prefer in-person schooling as many of them have to go out to work. The Government could also introduce a shift system. For example, if there are six sections in a class, three sections may be operated on a rotational basis. Online learning for an indefinite period is clearly no substitute for in-person schooling. Constant exposure to electronic devices can affect the child’s health while “in-house incarceration” may end up causing obesity and other serious health issues. It also deprives children of social skills. ‘Back to school’ should be the norm after observing COVID-19 appropriate protocols.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

EV policy

With Maharashtra unveiling its new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in an attempt to go green, one can observe the similarities with the Norwegian government’s EV road map. Norway’s plug-in car segment has been at the top of its game mainly because of policy incentives, tax redemptions and the role of dedicated EV NGOs. Although Maharashtra has drawn fine inspiration from the same, it is crucial to note the vast differences in the population, area and market share between India and Norway. Hence, we must tread the EV path carefully and apply policies that are suitable to the Indian geopolitical scenario.

Rujuta Ashtekar,

Thane, Maharashtra

Yashpal Sharma

In the passing of Yashpal Sharma, India has lost a doughty cricketer (‘Sport’ page, July 14).

It was his performances in the 1983 World Cup that stood out. I remember his innings in the semi-final against England and being stunned by his outrageously imperious and dismissive flick for six off the bowling of Bob Willis.

More than anything else, perhaps that shot epitomised the self-belief and confidence that this young team had in itself. I also recollect that just before the semi-final, one of the English commentators said, “India is going to meet England in the semi-final and that’s a bit of luck for England.” That shot of Sharma’s was a fitting reply to the rather parochial observation of the commentator.

V.V. Koushik,

Chennai