Letters to the Editor — July 15, 2020

State of the INC

The Indian National Congress has failed to indulge in introspecttion and reinvent itself even after the loss of two consecutive Lok Sabha elections (Editorial page, “To whomsoever it may concern in the INC”, July 14). There appears to be no serious discussion about the reasons for the electoral debacles and the top leadership is seen to be indecisive. Even opportunities to win in a democratic way (Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh) or capture power (Goa) were frittered away. There is a leadership vacuum, brewing dissent in States and restive and disgruntled young leaders. If the INC wishes to become a strong contender for power in 2024, it needs to expeditiously elect a strong leader to guide the party, inspire and galvanise the young leadership from various States, hold brainstorming sessions in all State capitals to develop and articulate an economic agenda of development and welfare in tune with the current times, and enthuse cadres to work relentlessly over the next four years.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

What had happened earlier in Madhya Pradesh, and now in Rajasthan, is reflective of the failure of the party central leadership and also young Congress leaders putting self before the party. The Congress is witnessing a downfall because of a lack of discipline and unity. When will the Congress wake up? When it is beyond repair? The Gandhi family should let a new leadership restore the ethos of the Grand Old Party.

R.D. Singh,

Ambala Cantonment, Haryana

Leaders and pandemic

By going easy on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Tanzanian President John Magufuli have only shown sheer lack of common sense in dealing with health issues (OpEd, “The club of virus deniers”, July 14). Back home, I have seen social commentators advocating zero lockdown and ‘live with the virus’ for herd immunity. Some of them even make foolish statements such as ‘more people die of diabetes, cancer, heart attack etc., so why bother about corona’? ‘Why stop the wheels of the economy?’

But, are not the after-effects of the disease serious issues?

P. Mangalachandran,

West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala

Court on temple

All those with faith in god and places of worship, would welcome Monday’s Supreme Court verdict on the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala (Page 1, “SC gives ex-royals right to manage deity’s property”, July 15). The rights of the Travancore Royal family, as enshrined in ‘the Covenant’, signed in 1949, following India’s Independence, was entered into between the Kings of Travancore and Cochin to abolish the two separate States to form the United State of Travancore-Cochin, with specific concurrence and guarantee of the Government of India. It is another matter the United State no more exists, following States Reorganisation to form Kerala.

According to the Covenant, among other terms, administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, is ‘vested in trust in the ruler of Travancore’. If anything, the unfortunate aspect is that the judiciary took so long to decide on the questions involved in the appeal petition. It is hoped that the proposed Administrative Committee would, in constitution and functioning, effectively reflect the decisions and feelings of the erstwhile rulers of the temple. This would appeal to devotees as well.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala