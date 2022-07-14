Letters to the Editor — July 14, 2022

Notes from Colombo

Every chapter describing the ongoing events in Sri Lanka must be a lesson for political power mongers in India in particular and those of all nations in general. Though the main theme is about the island country’s economic crisis, it only followed the tyrannical and irresponsible style of governance there, that was characterised by corruption, inefficiency, selfish motives, arrogance and egoism. It is no silly matter that the angst of the people in Sri Lanka prevented the perpetrators of the crimes from escaping. That India is larger and more diverse is no rod to hang on. No global diplomacy can come to help. So is the dependence on the oft-quoted “people’s mandate” in elections. All voters cannot be fooled all the time.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

We have to appreciate the people of Sri Lanka for their guts, determination and exemplary unity in making a ‘dictator ruler’ run from the pillar to the post to save his life. One is reminded of the great French Revolution in the actions of the common man. What has happened in Sri Lanka must be an eye-opener to leaders of other democracies. Once the people realise the real mindset and anti-people policies of tyrants, action rests in their hands alone.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Row over emblem

It is not surprising at all that the shrinking political Opposition in India has found an issue to attack the Government with (Inside pages, “Grace missing in replica of emblem, says Opposition”, July 13). There are so many serious issues to focus on. When will the Opposition realise this?

G. Subramanian,

Chennai

There can be no doubt that the controversy could have been averted had the proposed design of the emblem been deliberated upon by experts across the board. There should have been consensus over its design. Further, it should have been the President of India’s prerogative to unveil the emblem. All in all, the confrontationist attitude of the ruling establishment is quite obvious.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

A structure of importance should reflect the democratic and cultural ethos of a country. Whatever fixtures installed thereon should enhance its charm to be noted for posterity. The replica is at variance with what we know it to be. The Government would do well to redo the emblem without harping on ego and prestige.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Loan policy

It is a sad reality that crores of rupees of public funds going down the drain by way of irrecoverable debts hardly bothers governments in India. Only the poor depositor and tax-payer is made to suffer. Big ticket corporate loans are liberally given for political reasons, and when they fail (due to fraud or mismanagement), the system of punishing the guilty or fixing accountability in a deterrent way is almost non-existent. It is imperative that the responsibility of lending large amounts to corporates is moved away from commercial banks. It is time the political class hammers out a more prudent lending policy for public sector banks.

P. Mangalachandran,

West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala

Light-years away

The fantastic picture of a star-forming region left the reader awe-struck (Page 1, July 13). It is a stupendous achievement which NASA should be rightfully proud of. That the images can help in a detailed unravelling of the early universe is proof that nothing is beyond human achievement.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai

A class of their own

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win is proof that the Serbian great has all it takes to rule as a champion. Nick Kyrgios melted away under the intensity and the tenacity of Djokovic’s tennis (Editorial, July 13). The trio of Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer refuses to have its fingers prised off the biggest trophies.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai