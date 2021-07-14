Letters to the Editor — July 14, 2021

Help Cuba

If U.S. President Joe Biden really means that he stands with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the pandemic and economic suffering, he should help the Cuban government in the supply of vaccines, food and other essentials. But the reality is that for several decades, the U.S. has imposed a crippling embargo and tried to do everything possible to see that Cuba’s suffering is intensified.

We have seen the U.S.’s role in Afghanistan, and its role in Cuba would be no different. It is a clear case of imperialist aggression. It should end this naked and notorious aggression which the world only knows too well.

When the entire world went through the worst form of epidemic and many countries with poor management of the crisis and severe economic depression did not see any protests, then what is peculiar to Cuba needs no explanation.

N.G.R. Prasad, K.K. Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai

Taliban’s betrayal

The Taliban’s fighting in Afghanistan has become a matter of grave concern not only for that country but for other neighbouring countries too. The speed with which the Taliban took control of a major portion of Afghanistan, just after America’s pulling out of its troops, shows that they were waiting all along for this to happen. As in the agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban, the only item, and being implemented, is the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan; all other points have been ignored, which is blatant betrayal by the Taliban. Unity is the only viable solution to develop Afghanistan into a peaceful country.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

No to politics

Cine stars conveniently forget that they are immensely popular and are demi-gods. But there are some of them who work hard to climb the ladder from the film world to politics.

However, politics is not everyone’s cup of tea and this applies to actor Rajinikanth and his series of flip-flops (Tamil Nadu, “No intention to enter politics: Rajini”, July 13). Everyone is aware of the dismal end to the parties founded by Shivaji Ganesan and Bhagyaraj. The MNM party founded by Kamal Haasan too has fared badly.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Mr. Rajinikanth as a philanthropist and a good Samaritan can definitely help people through his fan clubs and mitigate the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden. This would be far better than a political innings.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala